Vietnam: PM Chinh Promotes Sustainable Development and Low-Carbon Economy

October 3, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged the National Committee for the Implementation of Vietnam's COP26 Commitments to improve policies to mobilize resources for green development and a low-carbon economy. Chinh stressed the importance of implementing the commitments made at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, to address environmental challenges. The Vietnamese government is working to integrate sustainable practices into various sectors, promoting a greener future for the country. This was reported by Việt Nam News. COP26 was held in Glasgow in 2021 and saw the participation of many countries to discuss global strategies against climate change.