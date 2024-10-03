Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:28
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: PM Chinh Promotes Sustainable Development and Low-Carbon Economy

October 3, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged the National Committee for the Implementation of Vietnam's COP26 Commitments to...

Vietnam: PM Chinh Promotes Sustainable Development and Low-Carbon Economy
03 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 3, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged the National Committee for the Implementation of Vietnam's COP26 Commitments to improve policies to mobilize resources for green development and a low-carbon economy. Chinh stressed the importance of implementing the commitments made at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, to address environmental challenges. The Vietnamese government is working to integrate sustainable practices into various sectors, promoting a greener future for the country. This was reported by Việt Nam News. COP26 was held in Glasgow in 2021 and saw the participation of many countries to discuss global strategies against climate change.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
t Nam News address environmental challenges COP26 Commitments Chinh Promotes Sustainable
Vedi anche
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza