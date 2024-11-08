Vietnam: PM Chính proposes new economic corridors at Mekong Summit

November 08, 2024_ During the 8th Greater Mekong Subregion Summit, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chính called for the creation of a new generation of economic corridors to improve connectivity in the region. The PM stressed the importance of stronger cooperation among Mekong countries to address economic challenges and promote sustainable development. He also highlighted the need for investment in infrastructure and technology to facilitate trade and cultural exchanges. The summit brought together leaders and representatives from various countries in the region to discuss joint development strategies. This news is reported by Việt Nam News. The Mekong Summit is an important platform for regional cooperation, involving countries such as Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar.