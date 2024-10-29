Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: PM Chính, UAE President Elevate Relations to Global Partnership

Vietnam: PM Chính, UAE President Elevate Relations to Global Partnership
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 29, 2024_ During his official visit to the UAE, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chính and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a comprehensive partnership. This agreement aims to strengthen cooperation in various fields, including economy, trade and culture. The leaders also discussed opportunities for mutual investment and trade, underlining the importance of closer cooperation between the two countries. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. This visit marks a significant step in strengthening ties between Vietnam and the UAE, two nations that are seeking to expand their international relations.

