Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:58
Vietnam: PM Chính visits Bắc Giang after Typhoon Yagi

September 11, 2024_ After suffering heavy losses from Typhoon Yagi, Bắc Giang province welcomed Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, who met with...

Vietnam: PM Chính visits Bắc Giang after Typhoon Yagi
11 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 11, 2024_ After suffering heavy losses from Typhoon Yagi, Bắc Giang province welcomed Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, who met with residents and led recovery efforts. During his visit, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of solidarity and support for the affected communities. He also discussed measures needed to restore infrastructure and improve the lives of citizens. Bắc Giang is a province in northern Vietnam, known for its agriculture and natural resources. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. Typhoon Yagi caused significant damage in several regions, highlighting the country's vulnerability to extreme weather events.

