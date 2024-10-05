Vietnam: PM discusses North-South high-speed railway project

October 5, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a meeting to mobilize resources for the North-South High-Speed Railway project. During the meeting, he stressed the strategic importance of the project for the country's development and called on ministries and agencies to focus on its implementation. The project was approved at the 10th Central Congress and also includes discussions on rail links with China. The Prime Minister said that every action must be clear in terms of responsibilities and results, highlighting the need for careful analysis of available resources. The news comes from voh.com.vn. The high-speed railway project is considered crucial to improving transport infrastructure in Vietnam, a country with a fast-growing economy.