Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:57
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: PM orders urgent measures to improve transport infrastructure in Mekong Delta

October 17, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính issued directives to address challenges in transport infrastructure development in the...

Vietnam: PM orders urgent measures to improve transport infrastructure in Mekong Delta
17 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 17, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính issued directives to address challenges in transport infrastructure development in the Mekong Delta, during a conference in Cần Thơ. He called for local authorities to quickly complete land reclamation and relocation of high-voltage power lines to ensure the progress of projects. The delta is currently implementing nine transport projects with a total investment of about $4.22 billion, but many of them are facing delays due to material shortages, Việt Nam News reported. The Prime Minister stressed the strategic importance of transport infrastructure for the sustainable development of the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Mekong Delta t Nam News delta address challenges
Vedi anche
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza