Vietnam: PM orders urgent measures to improve transport infrastructure in Mekong Delta

October 17, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính issued directives to address challenges in transport infrastructure development in the Mekong Delta, during a conference in Cần Thơ. He called for local authorities to quickly complete land reclamation and relocation of high-voltage power lines to ensure the progress of projects. The delta is currently implementing nine transport projects with a total investment of about $4.22 billion, but many of them are facing delays due to material shortages, Việt Nam News reported. The Prime Minister stressed the strategic importance of transport infrastructure for the sustainable development of the region.