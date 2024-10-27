Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: PM Pham Minh Chinh on official visit to UAE and Qatar

October 27, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, along with his wife and a high-level delegation, will undertake official visits to the...

Vietnam: PM Pham Minh Chinh on official visit to UAE and Qatar
27 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 27, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, along with his wife and a high-level delegation, will undertake official visits to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar from October 27 to November 1. During the trip, he will attend the 8th Future Investment Initiative and make a working trip to Saudi Arabia. This mission aims to strengthen diplomatic and trade relations between Vietnam and these Middle Eastern countries. The news was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, as highlighted by tuoitrenews.vn. The Prime Minister's visits are part of a broader strategy to expand Vietnam's economic and political cooperation internationally.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
high level delegation working trip between Vietnam Qatar
Vedi anche
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza