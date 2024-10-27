Vietnam: PM Pham Minh Chinh on official visit to UAE and Qatar

October 27, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, along with his wife and a high-level delegation, will undertake official visits to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar from October 27 to November 1. During the trip, he will attend the 8th Future Investment Initiative and make a working trip to Saudi Arabia. This mission aims to strengthen diplomatic and trade relations between Vietnam and these Middle Eastern countries. The news was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, as highlighted by tuoitrenews.vn. The Prime Minister's visits are part of a broader strategy to expand Vietnam's economic and political cooperation internationally.