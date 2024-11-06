Vietnam: PM Pham Minh Chinh visits Kunming for GMS Summit

November 5, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived at Changshui International Airport in Kunming, Yunnan Province, China this morning to attend the 8th Greater Mekong Region (GMS) Summit. During his trip, Chinh will also hold bilateral activities with Chinese leaders. The GMS Summit is an important platform for regional cooperation among the Mekong countries, which include Vietnam, China, Laos, Thailand, Myanmar and Cambodia. The PM's visit is a significant step in strengthening ties between Vietnam and China, Viet Nam News reported. The Summit is an opportunity to discuss issues of sustainable development and economic cooperation in the region.