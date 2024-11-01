Cerca nel sito
 
Vietnam: PM Phạm Minh Chính and Qatari counterpart meet to strengthen bilateral relations

October 31, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani in...

Vietnam: PM Phạm Minh Chính and Qatari counterpart meet to strengthen bilateral relations
01 novembre 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 31, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani in Doha to discuss the potential for cooperation between the two countries. During the talks, the leaders stressed the importance of elevating bilateral relations, focusing on trade, economy and investment. PM Chính also called for support for the development of the Halal industry in Vietnam and proposed negotiations for a free trade agreement between Vietnam, Qatar and the Gulf Cooperation Council. This was reported by Việt Nam News. Both leaders agreed on the importance of strengthening cooperation in various fields, including defense, technology and cultural exchanges.

