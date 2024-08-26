Vietnam: PM Phạm Minh Chính assesses economic development of Lâm Đồng province

August 25, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party in Lâm Đồng to discuss the socio-economic development results of 2023 and the outlook for 2024 and 2025. During the meeting, it was highlighted that the province has achieved 14 of the 18 economic targets in 2023, with a GDP growth of 5.63% and a strong increase in the tourism sector. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of addressing current challenges and encouraged the province to take advantage of development opportunities, especially in the agricultural and technology sectors. The news is reported by nhandan.vn. Lâm Đồng is a province located in the mountainous region of central Vietnam, known for its agriculture and tourism, especially the city of Đà Lạt, famous for its cool climate and natural landscapes.