Domenica 03 Novembre 2024
Vietnam: PM Phạm Minh Chính Promotes Economic Relations with Middle East

03 novembre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
November 3, 2024_ Vietnamese PM Phạm Minh Chính concluded a six-day trip to three Middle Eastern countries, marking historic milestones in bilateral relations. During the visit, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was signed with the United Arab Emirates, the first free trade agreement between Vietnam and an Arab country. In addition, the PM discussed investment and cooperation opportunities in various sectors, including energy and finance, with local leaders. The source of this information is dantri.com.vn. This trip is a significant step for Vietnam in strengthening its economic presence in the dynamic Middle Eastern market.

