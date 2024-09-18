Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:19
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: PM urges acceleration of public investment for economic growth

September 17, 2024_ Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính expressed dissatisfaction with some localities requesting reimbursement of funds earmarked for key...

Vietnam: PM urges acceleration of public investment for economic growth
18 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 17, 2024_ Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính expressed dissatisfaction with some localities requesting reimbursement of funds earmarked for key infrastructure projects, stressing the importance of accelerating government spending to boost economic growth. At a hybrid meeting, he urged ministries to resolve issues and prevent delays in the implementation of 40 national transportation projects. The government has launched a 500-day campaign to complete 3,000 kilometers of highways by the end of 2025, with a goal of reaching 5,000 kilometers by 2030. The source of this information is Việt Nam News. The Prime Minister also highlighted the damage caused by Typhoon Yagi, which severely hit the northern region, with economic losses estimated at around VNĐ 40 trillion.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
at around VN fund economic growth funds
Vedi anche
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza