Vietnam: PM urges acceleration of public investment for economic growth

September 17, 2024_ Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính expressed dissatisfaction with some localities requesting reimbursement of funds earmarked for key infrastructure projects, stressing the importance of accelerating government spending to boost economic growth. At a hybrid meeting, he urged ministries to resolve issues and prevent delays in the implementation of 40 national transportation projects. The government has launched a 500-day campaign to complete 3,000 kilometers of highways by the end of 2025, with a goal of reaching 5,000 kilometers by 2030. The source of this information is Việt Nam News. The Prime Minister also highlighted the damage caused by Typhoon Yagi, which severely hit the northern region, with economic losses estimated at around VNĐ 40 trillion.