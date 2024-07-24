Vietnam: Port congestion in Singapore presents opportunities for Vietnamese ports

Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
24 luglio 2024 | 13.18
Redazione Adnkronos
24 July 2024_ Port congestion in Singapore is creating a unique opportunity for Vietnamese ports to attract more global shipping lines. Vietnam's ports, thanks to their strategic location and recent investments in infrastructure, are becoming competitive alternatives for international shipping routes. This situation could lead to increased trade traffic and greater visibility for Vietnam in the global logistics market. Vietnamese port authorities are actively working to exploit this opportunity and further improve the services offered. The news is reported by Việt Nam News. Vietnamese ports, such as Ho Chi Minh City and Hai Phong, are crucial to the country's economy, facilitating international trade and contributing to economic growth.

