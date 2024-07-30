Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
Vietnam: Positive growth of the industrial production index in July
30 luglio 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
July 30, 2024_ Vietnam's Industrial Production Index (IIP) continues to show positive growth in July, with an increase of 0.7% compared to June and 11.2% compared to the same period last year. This trend was confirmed by the General Statistics Office (GSO), which monitors the country's economic performance. IIP growth is a key indicator of the health of the industrial sector, which is critical to the Vietnamese economy. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. The increase in IIP reflects the economic recovery of Vietnam, which is trying to strengthen its position in the global market.

