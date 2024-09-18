Vietnam: Post-storm economic growth targets

September 18, 2024_ Vietnam is stepping up its recovery efforts from Typhoon 3, with a focus on the rapid resumption of production and trade. Authorities have announced the implementation of several policies and mechanisms to achieve a target of 7% annual GDP growth. This initiative is crucial to boosting the economy and ensuring stability after the natural disaster. The country's economic situation is being closely monitored, with expectations of a significant recovery. The news is reported by Đầu tư. The Vietnamese government is working to ensure that affected communities receive the support they need to return to normalcy.