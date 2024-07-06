Cerca nel sito
 
Vietnam: Potential of rice for the circular economy

6 July 2024_ Vietnam has enormous potential to exploit rice as a resource for the circular economy. The country, one of the world's leading rice...

Vietnam: Potential of rice for the circular economy
6 July 2024_ Vietnam has enormous potential to exploit rice as a resource for the circular economy. The country, one of the world's leading rice producers, can use the byproducts of rice cultivation to create new sustainable materials and products. This approach would not only reduce waste, but could also generate new economic opportunities and improve environmental sustainability. Experts highlight the importance of investing in innovative technologies to maximize the benefits of this resource. Việt Nam News reports it. The Vietnamese government is already exploring several initiatives to promote the efficient use of rice and its by-products.

