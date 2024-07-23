Vietnam: President Lâm urges attention to services for veterans of the revolution

July 23, 2024_ Vietnamese President Lâm urged government agencies to ensure adequate regimes and policies for people who have rendered meritorious services to the revolution. During a meeting, Lâm stressed the importance of recognizing and supporting those who have contributed significantly to Vietnam's revolutionary cause. It required special attention to improve the living conditions and well-being of these individuals. Agencies were urged to implement concrete measures to honor and support veterans. This was reported by the news site Việt Nam News. Lâm also highlighted the need for continuous monitoring to ensure that policies are effective and responsive to beneficiaries' needs.