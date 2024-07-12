Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
Vietnam: President Lâm warmly welcomed in Laos

Vietnam: President Lâm warmly welcomed in Laos
12 July 2024_ Vietnamese President Lâm was welcomed yesterday in Vientiane by the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith. The reception also saw the participation of Laotian children, underlining the importance of bilateral relations between the two countries. The meeting is part of a series of official visits aimed at strengthening political and economic cooperation between Vietnam and Laos. Lâm's visit represents a significant step in strengthening the historical and cultural ties between the two nations. Việt Nam News reports it. The event highlighted the mutual commitment to a long-lasting and profitable collaboration.

