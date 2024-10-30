Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: President Lương Cường and Delcy Rodríguez meet to strengthen bilateral ties with Venezuela

October 29, 2024_ Vietnamese State President Lương Cường met with Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez Gomez in Hanoi to discuss...

Vietnam: President Lương Cường and Delcy Rodríguez meet to strengthen bilateral ties with Venezuela
30 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
October 29, 2024_ Vietnamese State President Lương Cường met with Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez Gomez in Hanoi to discuss strengthening bilateral relations in the fields of economy, trade and investment. During the meeting, the two leaders agreed to develop practical cooperation plans in areas such as agriculture, energy and telecommunications. Cường also invited Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to visit Vietnam, stressing the importance of maintaining and promoting friendship between the two peoples. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. This meeting marks a significant step in the consolidation of the partnership between Vietnam and Venezuela, which celebrates the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations.


