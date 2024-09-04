Vietnam: President of Guinea-Bissau on official visit from 5 to 8 September

September 4, 2024_ The President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, and his wife will be on an official visit to Vietnam from September 5 to 8, 2024, at the invitation of the Secretary General of the Communist Party and President of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong. This visit coincides with the celebrations for the 79th anniversary of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, which will be held on September 2. During the stay, meetings between the leaders of the two countries are planned to strengthen bilateral relations. Guinea-Bissau is a country in West Africa, known for its colonial history and rich culture. The news was reported by sggp.org.vn. The visit is an opportunity to deepen cooperation between Vietnam and Guinea-Bissau in various fields.