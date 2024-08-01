Vietnam: Prime Minister Chính invites Indian businesses to invest in the country

01 August 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Chính encouraged Indian companies to expand their investments in Vietnam, highlighting opportunities in the technology and pharmaceutical sectors. During a meeting with business leaders in India, he highlighted Vietnam's strengths as an investment destination. Chính reiterated the importance of economic cooperation between the two countries, calling for greater participation of Indian companies in the Vietnamese market. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. Vietnam is a rapidly growing Southeast Asian country known for its dynamic technology sector and expanding pharmaceutical industries.