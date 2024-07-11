Vietnam: Prime Minister Chính urges army to improve combat readiness

July 11, 2024_ During yesterday's National Military Policy Conference, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called on the army to improve combat readiness and power to firmly protect the sovereignty of the Homeland. Chính highlighted the importance of strengthening Vietnam's defense capabilities in a complex geopolitical context. He also urged the armed forces to maintain a high level of preparedness and be ready to respond to any threat. The conference was attended by the country's top military and political officials. Việt Nam News reports it. The event highlighted the Vietnamese government's commitment to ensuring national security and regional stability.