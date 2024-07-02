Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
Vietnam: Prime Minister invites investments in priority sectors

2 July 2024_ During an economic forum between Vietnam and South Korea held yesterday in Seoul, Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính invited...

Vietnam: Prime Minister invites investments in priority sectors
02 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
2 July 2024_ During an economic forum between Vietnam and South Korea held yesterday in Seoul, Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính invited companies to invest in priority sectors such as technology, semiconductors and artificial intelligence. Chính highlighted the importance of these sectors for Vietnam's economic development and assured the government's support for investors. The forum was attended by numerous representatives of South Korean companies interested in expanding their operations in Vietnam. The event strengthened economic ties between the two countries, promoting collaboration opportunities. This was reported by the news site Việt Nam News. Vietnam continues to position itself as an attractive destination for foreign investment, thanks to its favorable policies and sustained economic growth.

