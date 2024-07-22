Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Prime Minister praises the economic results of the first half of 2024

July 21, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính praised the country's economic and social achievements in the first six months of 2024. The...

Vietnam: Prime Minister praises the economic results of the first half of 2024
22 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 21, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính praised the country's economic and social achievements in the first six months of 2024. The economy showed a strong recovery in GDP, with higher growth than the same period in 2023. However, the government remains cautious due to global and domestic challenges, such as inflation and risks in the financial sector. The Prime Minister called for decisive action to achieve the goals of the economic and social development plan for 2024. This was reported by the Đầu tư news site. Among the proposed measures are the increase in credit for priority sectors and the promotion of public and private investments.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the economy showed the Among the proposed
Vedi anche
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023
News to go
Laureati e diplomati, i dati Istat sull'occupazione
News to go
Bonus psicologo, a quanto ammonta il contributo in base all'Isee
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza