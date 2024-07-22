Vietnam: Prime Minister praises the economic results of the first half of 2024

July 21, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính praised the country's economic and social achievements in the first six months of 2024. The economy showed a strong recovery in GDP, with higher growth than the same period in 2023. However, the government remains cautious due to global and domestic challenges, such as inflation and risks in the financial sector. The Prime Minister called for decisive action to achieve the goals of the economic and social development plan for 2024. This was reported by the Đầu tư news site. Among the proposed measures are the increase in credit for priority sectors and the promotion of public and private investments.