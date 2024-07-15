Vietnam: Prime Minister visits 500kV power line project

15 July 2024_ Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính visited the 500kV power line project in Thanh Hóa province, accompanied by representatives of various ministries and local authorities. During the visit, he praised the progress of the project, underlining the importance of its timely implementation to ensure the supply of electricity to different regions of the country. The project, which covers a distance of 519 km, saw the active participation of over 6,000 young volunteers who contributed to its rapid execution. The visit highlighted the commitment of the government and local communities to complete the project within the scheduled time frame. baomoi.com reports it. This project is crucial to improving Vietnam's energy infrastructure and supporting the country's economic development.