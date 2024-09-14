Vietnam: Priority to open markets for agricultural products with the United States

September 13, 2024_ Vietnam and the United States are placing strong emphasis on opening markets for agricultural products, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan said during a meeting with Alexis M. Taylor, Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs of the United States Department of Agriculture, in Hanoi. Vietnam has already opened the market for U.S. grapefruit, peaches and nectarines, while the United States has authorized the import of fresh coconuts and is in the final stages of Vietnamese passion fruit. Both countries are working to address trade concerns and promote stable and sustainable trade relations, Việt Nam News reported. In addition, Vietnam aims to strengthen cooperation in the biofuel sector and has requested technical support from the United States to achieve climate goals set during COP26.