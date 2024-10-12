Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
Vietnam: Private Enterprises Lead the Transition to Sustainability

October 12, 2024_ Large private enterprises in Vietnam are transforming their operations, investing in new sectors and innovative business models...

Vietnam: Private Enterprises Lead the Transition to Sustainability
12 ottobre 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
October 12, 2024_ Large private enterprises in Vietnam are transforming their operations, investing in new sectors and innovative business models focused on sustainability and the circular economy. These companies, such as Vinamilk and Vingroup, are adopting sustainable business practices to align with the global goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Vice President of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nguyễn Quang Vinh, emphasized that business success now also includes environmental and social impact. The source of this information is Việt Nam News. Vietnamese enterprises, especially private ones, are playing a crucial role in economic development and promoting sustainable practices, thus contributing to the well-being of society.

