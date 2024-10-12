Vietnam: Private Enterprises Lead the Transition to Sustainability

October 12, 2024_ Large private enterprises in Vietnam are transforming their operations, investing in new sectors and innovative business models focused on sustainability and the circular economy. These companies, such as Vinamilk and Vingroup, are adopting sustainable business practices to align with the global goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Vice President of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nguyễn Quang Vinh, emphasized that business success now also includes environmental and social impact. The source of this information is Việt Nam News. Vietnamese enterprises, especially private ones, are playing a crucial role in economic development and promoting sustainable practices, thus contributing to the well-being of society.