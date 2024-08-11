Vietnam: Progress in construction of new T3 station at Tan Son Nhat Airport

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 11 Agosto 2024
11 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
August 11, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the opening ceremony of the Trần Quốc Hoàn - Phan Thúc Duyện tunnel, which connects the new T3 station to Tan Son Nhat Airport. The construction of the T3 station has reached an advanced stage, with the completion of the main structure and significant progress in the remaining works. The project, which involves an investment of nearly 6 trillion dong, is scheduled to be completed by April 30, 2025, the 50th anniversary of the liberation of South Vietnam. The source of this information is voh.com.vn. The T3 station is an important infrastructure to improve the capacity and services of Tan Son Nhat Airport, one of the busiest in the country.

in Evidenza