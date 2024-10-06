Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Progress in Digitization of Vietnamese Cities

06 October 2024_ Vietnam has made significant progress in digitalising its cities, with Hanoi and Da Nang leading the way. Hanoi has implemented a...

Vietnam: Progress in Digitization of Vietnamese Cities
06 ottobre 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 October 2024_ Vietnam has made significant progress in digitalising its cities, with Hanoi and Da Nang leading the way. Hanoi has implemented a series of initiatives to develop a smart city, including the introduction of online public services and the use of digital platforms for data management. Da Nang has seen a high rate of citizen satisfaction with digital services, with a digital transformation plan that promotes the digital economy and social well-being. This news is reported by nld.com.vn. Other cities, such as Cần Thơ and Ho Chi Minh, are following suit, implementing modern technologies to improve the efficiency of public services and the quality of life of citizens.

