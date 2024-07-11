Vietnam: Promotion of OCOP agricultural products also in Italy

11 July 2024_ The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam continues to promote the export and domestic consumption of agricultural products, with particular attention to OCOP (One Commune One Product) products. Nguyễn Minh Tiến, director of the Agricultural Trade Promotion Center, highlighted the growth of agricultural exports, which reached 24 billion dollars in the first five months of 2024. Among the export markets, Italy hosted for the first once an OCOP pavilion in Milan last year, with a similar event planned for this year too. According to vietnamnews.vn, these events aim to demonstrate the growing quality of OCOP products, meeting both the needs of local consumers and the standards of export markets. The initiative highlights the importance of diversifying markets and improving the quality of Vietnamese agricultural products.