Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 12:58
Vietnam: Promotion of tourism in Europe with stops in Italy
27 giugno 2024 | 11.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

25 June 2024_ Vietnam is intensifying its tourism promotion activities in Europe, with events organized in Paris, Milan and Frankfurt. The Vietnamese delegation, led by the Director General of the Department of National Tourism of Vietnam, Nguyễn Trùng Khánh, includes representatives of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, artists and tourism sector operators. The initiative aims to showcase Vietnam's tourism policies and destinations, fostering cooperation between Vietnamese and European tourism businesses. Milan, in particular, is one of the key cities for attracting Italian tourists to Vietnam. Congthuong.vn reports it. The event also includes Vietnamese cultural performances for European audiences, strengthening cultural ties between the two continents.

