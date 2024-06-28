Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Vietnam: Promotion of Vietnamese tourism in Europe, including Milan
28 giugno 2024 | 11.51
Redazione Adnkronos
June 27, 2024_ The National Tourism Authority of Vietnam (VNAT) is conducting a special program from June 24 to July 2 to promote Vietnamese tourism in Paris, Milan and Frankfurt. VNAT Director Nguyen Trung Khanh stressed that the initiative aims to introduce Vietnam's tourism policies, destinations and products to the European market. The event also offers an opportunity for tourism companies to establish business links and attract European tourists to Vietnam and vice versa. Nguyen Tien Hoang of Vietnam Airlines has announced the opening of new routes, including Milan, to meet tourist demand. English.vov.vn reports it. Laure Cardellini of Asie Land highlighted Vietnam's tourism development potential, with tours including destinations such as Ha Long Bay and Ho Chi Minh City.

