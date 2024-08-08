Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 08 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:38
Vietnam: Proposal for a National Rice Council to improve the sector

08 agosto 2024 | 13.05
Redazione Adnkronos
08 August 2024_ The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, together with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, is preparing a proposal to establish a National Rice Council in Vietnam. This council will be tasked with developing strategies and policies to ensure a transparent legal environment and support national food security. The council members will include representatives from various ministries and rice-producing regions, with the aim of addressing the sector's challenges and promoting sustainable development. The news is reported by Việt Nam News. The initiative aims to improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese rice in the global market and respond to the new export policies of countries such as Thailand and India.

