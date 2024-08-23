Vietnam: Proposal for full coverage of critical illnesses in the health system

August 23, 2024_ Vietnam’s Ministry of Health has submitted a proposal to amend the Health Insurance Law, which provides full coverage for patients with serious diseases such as cancer, stroke, and paralysis. This initiative aims to ensure equitable access to care for people with critical medical conditions, thereby improving the national healthcare system. The proposal is part of a broader effort to reform and upgrade healthcare in the country, responding to the growing needs of the population, Việt Nam News reported. The amendment to the law could be a significant step towards a more inclusive and sustainable healthcare system in Vietnam.