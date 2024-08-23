Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Proposal for full coverage of critical illnesses in the health system

August 23, 2024_ Vietnam’s Ministry of Health has submitted a proposal to amend the Health Insurance Law, which provides full coverage for patients...

Vietnam: Proposal for full coverage of critical illnesses in the health system
23 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 23, 2024_ Vietnam’s Ministry of Health has submitted a proposal to amend the Health Insurance Law, which provides full coverage for patients with serious diseases such as cancer, stroke, and paralysis. This initiative aims to ensure equitable access to care for people with critical medical conditions, thereby improving the national healthcare system. The proposal is part of a broader effort to reform and upgrade healthcare in the country, responding to the growing needs of the population, Việt Nam News reported. The amendment to the law could be a significant step towards a more inclusive and sustainable healthcare system in Vietnam.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
full sistema articolo coverage
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza