Vietnam: Proposal for new fixed tax on cigarettes to reduce consumption

July 25, 2024_ Vietnam's Ministry of Finance has submitted a bill to introduce a new flat tax on cigarettes, on top of the current consumption tax of 75%. This initiative aims to reduce tobacco consumption in the country, but has sparked conflicting opinions among citizens and experts. The proposal is part of a broader government effort to address public health problems related to smoking. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. The tax could have a significant impact on the tobacco market and the health of the Vietnamese population.