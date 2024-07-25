Cerca nel sito
 
Vietnam: Proposal for new fixed tax on cigarettes to reduce consumption

July 25, 2024_ Vietnam's Ministry of Finance has submitted a bill to introduce a new flat tax on cigarettes, on top of the current consumption tax of...

25 luglio 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 25, 2024_ Vietnam's Ministry of Finance has submitted a bill to introduce a new flat tax on cigarettes, on top of the current consumption tax of 75%. This initiative aims to reduce tobacco consumption in the country, but has sparked conflicting opinions among citizens and experts. The proposal is part of a broader government effort to address public health problems related to smoking. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. The tax could have a significant impact on the tobacco market and the health of the Vietnamese population.

