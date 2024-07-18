Vietnam: Proposal not to reduce registration fees for domestically produced cars

18 July 2024_ Vietnam's Ministry of Finance has proposed not to reduce registration fees for domestically produced and assembled cars by 50%, to avoid violations of international commitments. This tax reduction policy was previously implemented in 2020, 2022 and 2023 to support the local automotive industry. The Ministry of Finance has suggested that the government instruct the Ministry of Industry and Trade to come up with a plan to deal with any international disputes. The news was reported by voh.com.vn. This proposal could have a significant impact on Vietnam's automotive industry and its international trade relations.