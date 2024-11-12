Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Novembre 2024
Vietnam: Proposal to ban e-cigarettes and heated tobacco under discussion in Parliament

November 11, 2024_ Minister of Health Đào Hồng Lan expressed hope that a proposal to ban e-cigarettes and heated tobacco will be considered during...

Vietnam: Proposal to ban e-cigarettes and heated tobacco under discussion in Parliament
12 novembre 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
November 11, 2024_ Minister of Health Đào Hồng Lan expressed hope that a proposal to ban e-cigarettes and heated tobacco will be considered during the National Assembly (NA) session to protect public health. During a meeting, lawmakers raised concerns about the growing use of these products among young people, especially in schools. The Ministry of Health has conducted surveys showing a significant increase in the use of e-cigarettes among adolescents, with an increase from 3.5% to 8% among students aged 13 to 15. The source of this information is Việt Nam News. The Ministry plans to introduce stricter measures to control the use of these products and has already submitted a report to the government to assess the impact of new tobacco.

