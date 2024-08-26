Vietnam: Proposal to build a second runway at Long Thành Airport

August 25, 2024_ The Tổng công ty Cảng hàng không Việt Nam (ACV) has submitted a proposal to build a second runway at Long Thành Airport, ahead of schedule. This project aims to improve the capacity of the airport, which is currently under construction and is expected to be operational in 2026. The new runway is considered essential to ensure business continuity and safety, avoiding closures in the event of accidents or maintenance. The source of this news is voh.com.vn. Long Thành Airport, located in Đồng Nai province, is set to become one of Vietnam's major air hubs, with a projected capacity of 25 million passengers per year.