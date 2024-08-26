Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Proposal to build a second runway at Long Thành Airport

August 25, 2024_ The Tổng công ty Cảng hàng không Việt Nam (ACV) has submitted a proposal to build a second runway at Long Thành Airport, ahead of...

Vietnam: Proposal to build a second runway at Long Thành Airport
26 agosto 2024 | 12.46
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 25, 2024_ The Tổng công ty Cảng hàng không Việt Nam (ACV) has submitted a proposal to build a second runway at Long Thành Airport, ahead of schedule. This project aims to improve the capacity of the airport, which is currently under construction and is expected to be operational in 2026. The new runway is considered essential to ensure business continuity and safety, avoiding closures in the event of accidents or maintenance. The source of this news is voh.com.vn. Long Thành Airport, located in Đồng Nai province, is set to become one of Vietnam's major air hubs, with a projected capacity of 25 million passengers per year.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ty C Nai province hàng không Long
Vedi anche
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza