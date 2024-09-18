Vietnam: Proposal to increase alcohol and beer taxes from 2026 to 2030

September 17, 2024_ The Vietnamese government has unveiled a bill to increase taxes on alcohol and beer consumption, with an annual increase of 5% from 2026 to 2030. Companies in the sector, already struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic, have expressed concern about the impact of these increases, calling for a review of the proposals. The new rates could lead to a 2-10% increase in sales prices in the coming years, depending on the option chosen. The source of this news is Đầu tư. Companies, such as Sabeco and Heineken, are already facing significant challenges, with production and profits decreasing, and are calling for a more gradual approach to tax increases.