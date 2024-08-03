Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 03 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:55
Vietnam: Proposal to reduce penalties for drunk driving

02 August 2024_ The Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam has proposed a revision of the penalties for driving while intoxicated, lowering the fines...

Vietnam: Proposal to reduce penalties for drunk driving
03 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
02 August 2024_ The Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam has proposed a revision of the penalties for driving while intoxicated, lowering the fines for those with a blood alcohol level of less than 0.25 milligrams per liter of breath. Currently, fines range from 6 to 8 million dong, while the new proposal calls for fines between 800,000 and 1 million dong. This change aims to make sanctions more proportionate to the seriousness of the infringement. The news was reported by voh.com.vn. The proposal is part of a larger project to improve road safety in Vietnam, a country that has seen a rise in alcohol-related road accidents.

