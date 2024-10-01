Vietnam: Proposals for accelerated investment procedures in high-tech projects

October 01, 2024_ Vietnam's Ministry of Planning and Investment has unveiled a proposal to simplify and speed up investment procedures for high-tech projects. This initiative aims to create a competitive advantage and attract more global investment in the sector. The new measures are intended to facilitate the entry of foreign investors, thereby boosting innovation and economic development in the country. The proposal is part of a broader effort to position Vietnam as a technology hub in the region, Việt Nam News reports. The Ministry of Planning and Investment is the government body responsible for economic planning and investment in the country.