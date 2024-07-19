Vietnam: Proposed new categories for state health insurance

July 19, 2024_ The Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs of Vietnam has proposed the inclusion of 10 new categories of people who will receive state health insurance. Among these categories are veterans, people who participated in the resistance and defense of the country, and individuals over the age of 80 who receive monthly pensions. The proposal also includes children under 6 years old, people from poor families and ethnic minorities living in economically disadvantaged areas. The draft decree is currently undergoing public consultation. Tutre.vn reports it. This initiative aims to guarantee broader and more inclusive health coverage for the most vulnerable segments of the population.