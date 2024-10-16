Vietnam: Public Debt Stability and Projections for 2025

October 15, 2024_ Vietnam’s public debt is considered stable and lower than similarly ranked countries, with forecasts indicating compliance with the safety limits set by Parliament. For 2025, the government expects borrowing needs to exceed 815 trillion dong, an increase of 20.6% from the current year. Most of the debt is financed through domestic borrowing, with 76% coming from government bonds. Public debt management is in line with Parliament resolutions, ensuring the country’s financial security, as reported by Đầu tư. The government intends to continue implementing measures to improve debt management and address challenges related to public investment and regulation.