Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Vietnam: Public Investments Struggle Due to Bad Weather and Bureaucracy

September 23, 2024_ Vietnam is facing severe difficulties in implementing public investment, with only 40.5% of the planned budget for 2024 already...

Vietnam: Public Investments Struggle Due to Bad Weather and Bureaucracy
23 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 23, 2024_ Vietnam is facing severe difficulties in implementing public investment, with only 40.5% of the planned budget for 2024 already spent after eight months. Bad weather, especially the recent passage of Bão số 3, has aggravated the economic situation, reducing GDP growth estimates. Despite the government's efforts to reach a 95% spending target by the end of the year, many provinces, including Ho Chi Minh City and Bắc Ninh, are showing spending rates below the national average. The source of this information is Đầu tư. The government is seeking to reform the Public Investment Law to facilitate and accelerate the spending process and stimulate economic growth.

Bad Weather Public investment Law investimento investment
