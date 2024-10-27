Vietnam: Quảng Bình prepares to evacuate tens of thousands of residents due to typhoon Trà Mi

October 27, 2024_ Quảng Bình province has activated an evacuation plan for 29,000 families ahead of Typhoon Trà Mi, expected to make landfall on October 27. In addition, more than 18,900 families are expected to be relocated in the event of a flood warning, and 856 families at risk of landslides. Local authorities have mobilized 12,400 people to ensure safety and preparedness against the typhoon. The situation is being closely monitored, with 167 landslide hotspots identified in the province. The news is reported by tuoitre.vn. Quảng Bình is a central province in Vietnam, known for its natural beauty and vulnerability to natural disasters.