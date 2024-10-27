Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Quảng Bình prepares to evacuate tens of thousands of residents due to typhoon Trà Mi

October 27, 2024_ Quảng Bình province has activated an evacuation plan for 29,000 families ahead of Typhoon Trà Mi, expected to make landfall on...

Vietnam: Quảng Bình prepares to evacuate tens of thousands of residents due to typhoon Trà Mi
27 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 27, 2024_ Quảng Bình province has activated an evacuation plan for 29,000 families ahead of Typhoon Trà Mi, expected to make landfall on October 27. In addition, more than 18,900 families are expected to be relocated in the event of a flood warning, and 856 families at risk of landslides. Local authorities have mobilized 12,400 people to ensure safety and preparedness against the typhoon. The situation is being closely monitored, with 167 landslide hotspots identified in the province. The news is reported by tuoitre.vn. Quảng Bình is a central province in Vietnam, known for its natural beauty and vulnerability to natural disasters.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ng Bình prepares ng Bình province ng nanogrammo
Vedi anche
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza