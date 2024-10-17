Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Quảng Trị focuses on socio-economic development and innovation

October 16, 2024_ Quảng Trị authorities have made significant achievements in promoting political ideology and democracy, as well as fighting...

Vietnam: Quảng Trị focuses on socio-economic development and innovation
17 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
October 16, 2024_ Quảng Trị authorities have made significant achievements in promoting political ideology and democracy, as well as fighting corruption and ensuring social security. During a visit, Party Secretary General and State President Tô Lâm reviewed the province’s progress and challenges, which plans to surpass 11 of the 15 socio-economic targets set. Quảng Trị, with an average regional GDP growth of 6.79 percent from 2021 to 2023, focuses on innovation and attracting investment, especially in transportation infrastructure. The province, strategically located in central Vietnam, nevertheless faces challenges related to climate change and economic competitiveness, Việt Nam News reported. Tô Lâm stressed the importance of investing in education and healthcare to ensure sustainable development and reduce poverty.

