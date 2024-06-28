Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Vietnam: Rapid expansion for Xanh SM and Be Group in the transportation sector

Vietnam: Rapid expansion for Xanh SM and Be Group in the transportation sector
28 giugno 2024 | 11.52
Redazione Adnkronos
June 28, 2024_ Xanh SM, Phạm Nhật Vượng's electric taxi company, has rapidly expanded its presence in Vietnam in just over a year. With over 30,000 electric taxis operating in 45 provinces and cities, Xanh SM has reached 20% of the technology transportation services market. Be Group, another transportation platform, has signed a collaboration agreement with GSM to facilitate the transition of its drivers to electric vehicles. According to Đầu tư, Be Group has also received a significant investment from VPBank Securities to further expand its services. Grab and Gojek, competitors in the sector, are facing a decline in their market share and are reviewing their strategies to maintain competitiveness.

