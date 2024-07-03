Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2024
13:30
Vietnam: RCR Crystal, the Italian crystal brand, conquers the Vietnamese market

3 July 2024_ RCR Crystal, the renowned Italian crystal brand, has consolidated its presence in Vietnam, supplying products to major local companies...

03 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
3 July 2024_ RCR Crystal, the renowned Italian crystal brand, has consolidated its presence in Vietnam, supplying products to major local companies and organizations. Founded in 1967 in Tuscany, Italy, RCR Crystal is known for its quality and innovative design, and is present in over 110 countries. In Vietnam, the brand has expanded its distribution network with nearly 20 outlets, collaborating with chains such as Winmart and Mega Market. RCR Crystal regularly participates in international events and trade fairs, strengthening its relationship with Vietnamese consumers. This is reported by baovemoitruong.org.vn. The brand continues to promote its Italian identity through marketing and social media activities, aiming for future growth in the Vietnamese market.

