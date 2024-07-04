Vietnam: Ready to strengthen cooperation with South Korea

July 4, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said Vietnam is ready to work closely with the Republic of Korea (RoK) to elevate bilateral relations to new levels. During a political speech at Seoul National University, Chính stressed the importance of deeper cooperation between the two countries. It highlighted the opportunities for economic growth and technological development arising from a strengthened partnership. Chính also mentioned the importance of strategic collaboration in various areas, including trade, investment and security. This was reported by the news site Việt Nam News. This statement marks a significant step towards strengthening relations between Vietnam and South Korea.