Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Recognition for Stefano Bonilauri, Promoter of Italian Culture in Vietnam

October 31, 2024_ Stefano Bonilauri, director of Anteo Edizioni publishing house in Italy, received the A Prize in the essay competition on the...

Vietnam: Recognition for Stefano Bonilauri, Promoter of Italian Culture in Vietnam
31 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
October 31, 2024_ Stefano Bonilauri, director of Anteo Edizioni publishing house in Italy, received the A Prize in the essay competition on the protection of the Party's ideological platform in Vietnam. On October 29, Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Dương Hải Hưng welcomed Bonilauri, congratulating him for the recognition and his contribution to the translation of Vietnamese works into Italian. Bonilauri is the only foreigner to receive this prize this year and expressed his desire to improve relations between Vietnam and Italy through culture. The news was reported by baothanhhoa.vn, highlighting the importance of translation and dissemination of Vietnamese culture in Italy, a significant step to strengthen ties between the two countries.

publishing house in Italy Italia culture in Italy Vietnam
